A flag flies over Fairview

FARMINGTON – The new Fairview Cemetery flag was raised for the first time at a flag raising ceremony on Thursday, June 29. The flag was the result of the dedicated work of the Flying Flag Fairview Cemetery Fund committee who raised the funds, made up of people with loved ones buried in Fairview Cemetery.

A group gathered by the newly installed flagpole, made up of committee members, community members, and those with family buried nearby. Farmington Selectman Matt Smith raised the flag.

Phil Hutchins, Director of Farmington Public Works, installed the flagpole on Wednesday and will keep up with maintenance. The flagpole was installed in a small triangle section of the cemetery between three roadways, that cannot be used for anything else. From this location, the flag can be seen and appreciated from points all across the cemetery.

Debra Daggett and her partner Peter Beane formed the committee after coming up with the idea of installing a flagpole back in 2020. While out to dinner in New Hampshire, they passed by a flag flying high above the cemetery and were struck by the sight.

“The flag was so respectful to the veterans and those buried there,” Daggett recalled. “At dinner we thought about our own Fairview Cemetery next to the fairgrounds and how wonderful it would be if there could be a beautiful flag flying high in Farmington.”

The committee approached the Farmington Selectboard and got the approval to raise funds for the flag. They researched the costs and found that to purchase the flag, a durable aluminum pole, and lighting, and for maintenance, they needed to raise $5,000. Soon after they began fundraising early this year, they were happily surprised by the support pouring in from the community. They were able to quickly raise the perfect amount of funds. “It was amazing, really,” Daggett said.

The committee thanked the donors and volunteers who helped with the fundraiser. Daggett emphasized that the committee was not looking for recognition and this project was for the benefit of all whose family and friends have been laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery. Daggett’s mother and sister are buried there and she visits them often to maintain their gravesites and remember their lives. She sees this flag as a way to honor their lives, along with all others buried alongside them.

“This welcoming, patriotic flag placed in the center of the Fairview Cemetery will commemorate all our veterans and loved ones buried there from Farmington and surrounding towns,” Daggett said back in March during the fundraising process. “Passersby, when seeing the flag, will remember their contribution and feel connected.”

The committee hoped to have the flag installed and flying before the Fourth of July. Now, the flag is flying high above the cemetery for all to see and enjoy.