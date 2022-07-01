A great show: The 18th Annual Kingfield POPS

KINGFIELD — The 18th Annual Kingfield POPS concert concluded with one of the best fireworks displays seen in the history of the event, according to long-time concert goers and locals.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the POPS hosted a respectable crowd for an evening of music and fun. General admission parking was in the fields behind New England Wire Products, with a short walk through a field with a view of Mount Abraham peeking over the tree line to the west. The Stratton School All-Star Steel Band greeted guests as they approached the gate into the Kennedy Farm.

Local food trucks parked at the far edge of the hayfield, with snacks, drinks, and fair foods. These included the Maine Beer Shed, the Ugly Dumpling, the New Portland Firemen’s Association, and the Kingfield Festival Days committee selling sno-cones for a fundraiser.

Families collected with picnic blankets and pop-up canopies for shade. The day was hot and the evening stayed fairly warm, but the skies were clear and the event escaped rain showers. Children spent the evening running, playing ball, tag, and other outdoor games while friends and families talked and enjoyed the show.

Bobby Brown of Kingfield returned as the master of ceremonies for the event.

Mt. Blue High School student Coleman Martin opened the show with a charming blend of guitar and vocals. Lousia Stancioff, a Chesterville native, played indie folk music and melodies, with band mates Dave and Dane Kelly adding solos on the guitar, drums, and other instruments. Stream Reggae, based in Portland, brought light, playful Caribbean-inspired tunes to the field.

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection headlined, performing traditional bluegrass, French-Canadian fiddle music, and original tunes.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra, led by Lucas Richman, played through the sunset. Around dusk the fireflies emerged in the fields and around the treeline.

The fireworks display, produced by Central Maine Pyrotechnics, began shortly after 9:30 p.m. The orchestra played through the first several minutes of the fireworks, blending soaring classical tunes with the echoing thunderous soundtrack of the fireworks. The display concluded with a grand finale that some viewers called the best one in the history of the event.

Afterwards, the walk back to the general admission parking area was lit by hanging lights through the shadowy alder grove between fields, ending the evening on a whimsical note.

POPS is a unique experience that has become an important part of the summer festivities in the Kingfield area. Comments on social media agreed it was a great show and an excellent comeback after the long absence.