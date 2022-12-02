A Jolly Good Night: An Evening of Community Cheer 

FARMINGTON – Visit downtown on Friday December 9 for an evening of local shopping, laughs, and community cheer! Check out the Night Owl shopping event, a Holiday Food Hall, and the Teachers Lounge Mafia holiday show, all in one night.

Many downtown Farmington businesses will be open late for the Night Owl shopping event. Devaney, Doak & Garrett, Minikins, Sandy River Relics, Pins & Needles, Renys, and others plan to be open until 8 p.m.. Any purchase made at one of the more than fifteen participating businesses will earn you a raffle ticket. The raffle prizes will be a one-hour pet portrait photo shoot with Jamie Lynn Photography and two passes to the Sandy River Music Festival.

Stop into Mixed Up, who will be hosting a cheese making workshop, and listen to carolers on Main Street. Then hop into the horse and wagon that will chauffeur you from downtown to Middle Street to shop at the Holiday Food Hall.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center, stop by to shop local ingredients for the holiday season. Many local farmers and food producers will be selling their produce. This is a great way to support farms in their down season. Marble Farms will be there selling their famous Hotties, along with Cedar Post Farm, Martin Woods Farm, Ora Breads, Balsam Acres Farm, Hello Good Pie and many more.

After the Food Hall and the downtown businesses close at 8 p.m., head over to the North Church for an improv show from Teachers Lounge Mafia comedy troupe. At 8:15 p.m., the troupe will perform their annual holiday show, Stale Milk and Sour Cookies. The proceeds from this event will benefit the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Tickets are $10 each and can be bought ahead of time here.

Last December, Amber Stone, owner of Twice Sold Tales, successfully put on the Night Owl shopping event. She wanted to bring it back this year, this time encompassing her friend Erica Emery from Rustic Roots Farm and her vision for a food hall. After finding out that Teachers Lounge Mafia’s annual show happened to be on the same night, they all combined their efforts and it became A Jolly Good Night!

“I’m hoping we’ll do it forever!” Stone said.

The event will happen rain or shine or snow. For more information, visit A Jolly Good Night Facebook event page.