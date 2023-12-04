A Jolly Good Night in Downtown Farmington, December 8

FARMINGTON – Downtown Farmington will be bustling with holiday cheer on Friday, December 8th as the Downtown Farmington Business Association, the Greater Franklin Food Council, the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, with help from the Teachers Lounge Mafia, host the 2nd annual Jolly Good Night.

Holiday shoppers can take advantage of after-work hours with downtown businesses staying open until 8 p.m. Nearly all of Farmington’s small businesses are planning to participate, with many offering discounts, deals and special events. Stop by Divine Inspirations for a mid-shopping spree foot massage, swing by The Mercantile for a free wine tasting, and be sure to follow the Jolly Good Night Facebook page for other special event announcements!

For the younger audience, be sure to head to Twice Sold Tales at 4 p.m. for the Chewonki Owl presentation! Each year, this Maine-based, free programming brings live owls to show and discuss. Stick around afterward for community caroling! All are invited and should plan to gather at Twice Sold Tales at 5 p.m. for sheet music and a walking route.

Stop by the Holiday Food Hall hosted by the Greater Franklin Food Council before or after you shop until you drop to find great local farms and food businesses set up. There will be four food trucks with hot, ready to eat meals so come hungry! There will be other farms and food vendors selling meat, vegetables, bread, baked goods and more so you can stock your shelves or select local gifts from local farmers. New this year at the Holiday Food Hall is a Pie Art Contest. Artists and bakers can submit pies with creative flavors and fancy pie tops. Head to www.greaterfranklinfoodcouncil.org for all the Pie Art contest rules. Shoppers can even leave the event with a Pie Art submission as all pies will be entered into a silent auction. Bidding ends at 7 p.m. and the Holiday Food Hall is open until 8 p.m.

After you have shopped for the best local gifts and filled your bellies with the best local food, head to the North Church for the Stale Milk and Sour Cookies improv comedy show with the Teachers Lounge Mafia. This show benefits the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and has become a local December tradition! The show starts after the Holiday Food Hall, approximately: 8:15 and contains content not intended for children. Tickets can be purchased ahead by visiting www.uwtva.org or at the door. The show is generously sponsored by Franklin Community Health Network and Sterling Electric. Remember, laughter is the best medicine…come get a dose before the holidays!

A Jolly Good Night Schedule of Events

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Pie Art Contest entries accepted at the Farmington Community Center.

4 p.m. – Live Owls from Chewonki Foundation at Twice Sold Tales

5:00 p.m. – Community Caroling in front of Twice Sold Tales

5:00 p.m. – Holiday Food Hall opens to shoppers at the Farmington Community Center, viewing of Pie Art Contest and silent auction begins

7:00 p.m. – Pie Art Contest winners announced and Pie Art silent auction ends

8:00 p.m. – Wrap up your Night Owl shopping as Reny’s closes at 8 p.m.! The Holiday Food Hall also concludes at 8 p.m.

8:15 p.m. – Stale Milk and Sour Cookies presented by the Teachers Lounge Mafia at the North Church to benefit the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area (This show is not intended for children.)