A Lasting Impact: Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund aims to meet needs of Rangeley families

RANGELEY – Beth Brunswick was not interested in getting flowers donated for her soon to come funeral. In the final days of her eight-year struggle with ovarian cancer, she directed her friends and family to instead focus on the future: the children of the Rangeley Lakes area.

“She was such a selfless person. This is what she wanted. She wanted equality for children in the Rangeley region- so that all kids have equal opportunity to succeed,” Beth’s friend Ellen Oppenheim said.

Oppenheim is one of several people leading the charge to do right by Beth’s wishes. With little experience in the field, the Rangeley Child Care Task Force is seeking help from the community by way of feedback, ideas, and donations. A survey is now available for caregivers of young children to fill out. The task force hopes to gain a better understanding of what is currently available for childcare, as well as where the gaps are.

“We don’t want to compete with existing programs in town, we want to compliment what already exists and give parents options. Rangeley is growing. We hope this survey will help us get a better sense of the demand,” Oppenheim said.

Oppenheim said they plan to address all areas of need, from infants to teenagers, before and after school care, as well as summertime, and of course, the invaluable work day.

“We hope it will be a life changing service for the hard working people of Rangeley.”

The community wide effort will serve as a lasting memory of Beth’s love for children, wellness, and the Rangeley region, Oppenheim said. Donations can be made and sent to Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund, PO Box 772, Rangeley, ME 04970. Questions, thoughts, or collaboration proposals can be sent to bethsvision4rangeley@gmail.com.

To participate in the survey click here.