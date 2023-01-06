A look in the rearview mirror: the McKenzie building

PHILLIPS – A piece of the old downtown stepped into history this week after sustaining serious damage during a storm in December.

The McKenzie building at 26 Main Street, a large two-story brick structure originally built in 1906 or 1907, partially collapsed on Friday, December 23, 2022 just after 8 p.m.

That Friday saw heavy rain and flooding across much of the state, including locally in Franklin County.

Phillips Fire and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene. The building did not house any residents, and was vacant at the time of collapse. No injuries were reported in the initial collapse.

Due to the potential for further collapse, the fire department worked through the night and into the next day to secure the building. Working with the highway department, a snow block was created, closing down one lane of Main Street to minimize damage and risk to persons and property if the building did fall towards the road.

Town officials worked with the property owner to reach a solution to address the safety hazard.

Town Manager Maureen Haley reported that 26 Main Street was a privately owned, uninsured building. When it was evident that the owner would not be able to secure the building, the board made a motion on December 27 to declare it an emergency dangerous building, which allowed the town to step in and take action to make it safe. A special selectboard meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, but a consent agreement was reached over the weekend, rendering the meeting unnecessary.

Jordan Excavation of Kingfield was brought in to break down the building to make it safe, with the property owner ultimately responsible for the cost. On Wednesday, January 4, Phillips Fire closed down Main Street for several hours for the demolition of the building. Central Maine Power crews worked to secure the power lines and utility poles directly in front of the building, then remained on standby in the event that they were needed.

Jordan Excavation crews took measures to protect the adjacent building with a large metal panel and positioned an excavator to support the front left corner of the building to further protect the building. The other excavator went around the right side of the building where the back half of the wall had collapsed, and began breaking down the structure from the inside. The structure had a false basement of sorts, so the materials from the walls and interior were collected to fill in the basement, allowing the excavator to remain on fairly level ground.

Once the structure was completely leveled, the crew cleaned up rubble from the neighboring lawns and piled some of the massive support beams – some over twelve inches wide – as a temporary barricade around the front and side of the lot.

Community members gathered outside the perimeter established by the fire department to watch. For many, it was a sorrowful morning as they watched a familiar part of their town become little more than a memory.

The building was constructed in 1906 or 1907, according to local historian Dennis Atkinson. It was originally known as the McKenzie Store and served as a grocery store for much of its hundred-year history.

John Tarbox, who lives two houses down from the McKenzie building, said that he was upstairs in his house at the time of collapse. Due to the thick brick walls of his own house, he was unaware of anything until fire department crews came knocking on the door to check on him.

Tarbox reported that the building immediately to the left of the McKenzie building was the former town office, and prior to that a savings bank. His own residence, the second building to the left, was the former Phillips National Bank.

Between Tarbox’s building and the intersection of Pleasant Street and Main Street is the old hardware store. In the past, this lot was occupied by the three-story Beal Block building, which was once one of the tallest buildings in the area, according to locals. The Beal Block burned in the seventies, Tarbox said. Parts of Phillips have been destroyed by fire multiple times in the town’s history.

Steve Fenno, who bought the McKenzie building in the early seventies and operated it as a grocery store until 1993, said that the building was ‘built to last.’ He reported a double brick wall construction with air space in between the walls to provide insulation and said that underneath the structure was a massive granite foundation with slabs of granite probably three feet wide.

When Fenno bought the building there was a grocery store and a restaurant in the building. The restaurant was moved down the street and for the last fifteen years or so, Fenno operated just the grocery store. After closing in 1993, he sold the building about ten years later.

Others in the community shared fond memories of working in the store at different points and under different owners. The store appears to have operated as a general store or grocery store for much of the last century, starting as the C.H. McKenzie Trading Co. and then operating as an IGA in the fifties and sixties. The Worcesters ran the store for a short time before it was bought by Fenno in the seventies.

Before the McKenzie store was built, the lot was occupied by the Barden House Hotel. Barden House was built in 1836 and operated in town until it burned down on September 28, 1906, according to records from Atkinson. The Barden House occupied both the McKenzie lot and the adjacent lot where Dark Star Fabrics is currently located, with a small structure on either side. To the left, the hotel proprietors lived, and to the right was a barbershop.

For one family in the community in particular, the memories held in the McKenzie building are bittersweet. Not all stories have happy endings, and while the family was unwilling to share the story publicly, they felt it important to acknowledge that there were sad memories there as well.

Looking ahead, the future of the property is unknown. The property owner is responsible for installing a safety fence around the perimeter within five days of the building demolition, Haley said. In addition, the owner has until December 31, 2023 to have the lot cleaned up and must work with the code enforcement officer to comply with the property maintenance ordinance.