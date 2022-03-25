A Mainer perspective on the Russia-Ukraine war

WILTON – It’s hard to imagine the realties of a war that is taking place more than 4,000 miles away. For the majority of us, it’s a war translated through headlines, through numbers, or at most, through narrative. It’s simple to just close our laptops and turn back to our day. But for Temple resident Janine Winn, the Russia-Ukraine war hits a little closer to home.

“I was very much adopted by the community that I lived in. People treated me with such care and consideration and concern,” Winn said.

She was surprised when she found out she had been placed as a Peace Corps volunteer in the country of Ukraine. Unlike most prospective volunteers, Winn hadn’t made any special requests on location. Even still, it was hard not to feel slightly disappointed by how unglamorous Ukraine seemed.

In the end, Ukraine won Winn over. She lived, as many people do, with an extended family. A doctor and a teacher, and overall, homesteaders.

“Everyone had a side gig.”

The chemistry teacher made birthday and wedding cakes on the side. Everybody helped with the harvests and the upkeep of the land. Despite a major language gap, Winn and her host family became close, celebrating life events together, and mourning the loss of loved ones. After settling in, it wasn’t hard for Winn to fall for the charm of the rural mountain life.

“It was amazing how many small difference there were,” she said.

Winn will be speaking at the First Congregational Church in Wilton on Sunday, March 27 beginning at 4 p.m. She said, at times, she feels overwhelmed by all that is going on. Several of her colleagues and friends are currently fighting in the war, while others are actively fleeing their homes.

“I try to be mindful of the fact that they have enough on their plates…sometimes I’ll just send a message- “I think of you every day”- and sometimes they have a minute to respond.”

Winn said she hopes to share some of these thoughts and stories during her talk on Sunday, as a way to help “humanize” what is happening. She will talk about everyday life in the mountain village of Kosmach, and her perspective on Ukrainian people and culture.

“Ukrainian identity is so strong…they have a long history of struggling hard to own their country,” she said.

All are welcome to attend the event. Masks will be required. For more information, call Dr. David Smith, First Congregational Pastor at 645-2535.