Features A new year begins by Administrator January 9, 2022 1 min read Super gray ready for some foraging action. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The winter sun sits at its lowest point of the year. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Chickadees take turns at the snack bar holiday special. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Sunset and Venus (left from center) looking towards Bald and Mt. Blue from Mosher Hill Road. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Maple trees in Strong in their winter state (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) The winter view and big sky from Herrick Mountain Road, New Vineyard. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) A dove grabs a bite to eat during the storm. (Photo by Dennis York) A blue jay looks unhappy about the change in the weather. (Photo by Dennis York) A partridge with its eye on breakfast. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ