Features A rare Maine visitor by Administrator November 14, 2021November 14, 2021 2 mins read An out-of-range barnacle goose in Rockland, and a rare bird for Maine. Barnacle geese breed in Greenland, and spend their winters in and around the UK. This bird was found by Don Reimer, and I got to see it on Sunday, Nov. 7 in Rockland, Maine. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) Canada goose and barnacle goose, at right, for comparison. Barnacle geese are smaller, have smaller bills, and very striking black and white markings compared to our common Canada geese. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde, Maine. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) A view of the scene: Venus and the waxing crescent moon, close in the sky over Long Pond, Belgrade Lakes, Maine, while I was capturing the moon in my other camera. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine.) The crescent moon on Sunday, Nov. 7 over Long Pond in Belgrade Lakes. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) The waxing gibbous moon on Wednesday, Nov. 10 over Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine) A young eagle in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) An eagle in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) An eagle about to take flight. (Photo by Dennis York) The colors of Christmas are showing up. (Photo by Dennis York) Bright fall berries the birds love to eat. (Photo by Dennis York) Red berries shine like Christmas balls. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ