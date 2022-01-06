A reminder from MaineHealth

FARMINGTON – MaineHealth is reminding community members who test positive for COVID-19 with at-home tests that they should isolate at home and notify their primary care provider. MaineHealth emergency departments, urgent care and walk-in clinics do not perform confirmatory COVID-19 tests.

“At-home antigen tests are reliable if they’re positive and you have symptoms,” said Dora Anne Mills, M.D., MaineHealth Chief Health Improvement Officer. “There is no need to have a confirmatory PCR test before you begin following CDC guidelines for isolation.”

Emergency Departments, Walk-in clinics and urgent care centers should be used for medically appropriate needs. The only time anyone who has tested positive should leave isolation is to seek necessary or emergency medical care. Community members who have tested positive at home should contact their primary care providers to determine if follow-up care is necessary. Anyone showing any of these signs should seek emergency medical care immediately:

· Trouble breathing

· Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

· New confusion

· Inability to wake or stay awake

· Bluish lips or face

Community members who need a COVID-19 test should visit https://www.maine.gov/covid19/testing to see a list of COVID testing centers.

The CDC also has published helpful guidance on how to treat mild COVID illness at home.