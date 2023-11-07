A story quilt for Emily

FARMINGTON – “You couldn’t help but know Emily.”

When Emily Doak Hartung passed away last September, she left behind a legacy of love, joy, and beauty. Emily, who owned and operated The Calico Patch in downtown Farmington for 37 years, was a beloved member of the Farmington community. Emily was a founding member of Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers, and a long-time supporter of the Farmington Public Library. She enjoyed visiting the library and local schools to read to children and share her favorite picture books with them. She was a crafter and an artist, an outdoor enthusiast and gardener, and a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

As Emily retired from The Calico Patch, she joined a group of teachers and community members who met every Friday at the Homestead to talk and enjoy each other’s company. During the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the group shifted to meeting on Facetime, calling themselves the “Friday Wine Group.”

During that time, Emily received her cancer diagnosis. As a social butterfly, the isolation was challenging for Emily, and the Friday Wine Group provided a much-needed opportunity to be part of a community. The group of women helped support Emily through her diagnosis and through the pandemic.

Emily’s daughter Lisa Hartung described the Friday Wine Group as Emily’s “shining stars.”

To honor and celebrate Emily, the eight women of the Friday Wine Group spent a year creating a quilted wall hanging for the Farmington Public Library. Last week, they presented the quilt to the Farmington Public Library board and to Emily’s family.

“You couldn’t help but know Emily,” Charlie Woodcock said during the presentation. “She enjoyed life, every minute.”

Charlie and the Friday Wine Group wanted to do something to remember their friend, and they decided to make a quilt, knowing that Emily was a quilter. They wanted to incorporate her favorite books into the quilt and to gift it to the Farmington Public Library.

“She’s got a big presence in the library,” Charlie said.

To make the quilt, Charlie asked for some of Emily’s fabric to use for the quilt. Her family gave them a tote full of brightly colored fabrics, but as Charlie sorted through the fabric, she uncovered quilt squares that Emily had hand stitched and tucked away for other projects. The ladies agreed to use these quilt squares for the back of the quilt.

“She made part of this quilt,” Charlie said.

The front of the quilt shows scenes from some of Emily’s favorite children’s books, with a quilted bookshelf on each end with many more titles.

“Mom loved Nancy Drew,” Lisa said, pointing out the title to her sister, Jenny Collinson.

The scenes were taken from Thundercake by Patricia Polacco; Mittens by Jan Brett; Ola by Ingri & Edgar Parin D’Aulaire; Winnie-the-Pooh by A. A. Milne; Blueberries for Sal by Robert McCluskey; Miss Rumphius by Barbara Cooney; Trouble with Trolls by Jan Brett; Linnea in Monet’s Garden by Christina Björk and Lena Anderson; and Toot and Puddle by Holly Hobbie.

Lisa studied the quilt square for Linnea in Monet’s Garden and reminisced that when she was young, Emily painted Monet’s water lilies on the wall at the Mallet School. Emily always said that someday they would go to Monet’s Garden and see the waterlilies, but she passed away before they were able to make the trip.

Lisa said she plans to go to Monet’s Garden with Charlie in the spring and spread Emily’s ashes.

“My mom was Miss Rumphius,” Lisa said, pointing out the lupines on the quilt square for Miss Rumphius. Emily would spread lupine seeds just like Miss Rumphius, creating pockets of beauty wherever she went.

The quilt was made by Sharon Cullenberg, Anna Ellrich, Susan Easler, Anita Hedstrom, Therese Hersey, Kathy Richard, Anne Wehrman, and Charlie Woodcock. Terri Neal of “Quilting Rubies” used her long-arm quilting machine to assemble the quilt, no small feat with designs on both the front and back.

The quilt will hang on the curved brick wall just outside the children’s section at the Farmington Public Library, along with a short note that shares a little about Emily.