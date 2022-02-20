Features A surprise visitor by Administrator February 20, 2022 1 min read A beautiful afternoon for a scenic drive. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A buck with a young deer. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A gorgeous fox on our back lawn! (Photo by Karen Dalot) Hungry Mr. finch at the feeder. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Doe paused for a pose. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Momma with her youngster. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Snacking in the snow. (Photo by Karen Dalot) They are hiding in the trees. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Watching the bird feeders. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment Thank you very much, Karen. The fox is awesome! Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
Thank you very much, Karen. The fox is awesome!