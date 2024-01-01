A year in review: 2023

From all of us here at the Bulldog and Mt. Blue TV, happy new year!

In October we celebrated one year of the non-profit partnership between the Daily Bulldog and Mt. Blue TV, delivering multi-media news to our communities here in Franklin County.

As we wrap up the year, we invite you to take a look back at some of our top stories in 2023.

January 2023

Sandy River Players share triumphant return to the stage with ‘Into the Woods’

Mt. Blue inducts inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame members

Focus on Farming: Whitehill Farm

 

February 2023

Wilton hosts Maine State High School Bowling Champion

 

Androscoggin Mill in Jay to end production in early March

 

Farmington town manager resigns

 

March 2023

Farmington board approves new taxi business license, appoints interim town clerk

 

Save the Lodge: fundraising efforts underway for the Kemankeag Lodge in Rangeley

Rangeley high school senior awarded Maine Principal Award

 

April 2023

Farmington native earns world ranking for Brazilian Jiu Jitzu

MSAD 58 hires new superintendent, approves budget by narrow margin

Safe Voices celebrates new shelter in Farmington for survivors of domestic violence

May 2023

Major floods swamp Franklin County

RSU 9 breaks ground on Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education

Potential National Wildlife Refuge under consideration for Maine’s High Peaks, community feedback welcomed

June 2023

‘In Other Words, Leadership’ launches with exclusive signing event

Local athlete overcomes challenges to complete Ironman Triathlon in Farmington

Severe flooding closes roads, trails in southern Franklin County; repairs may take weeks

July 2023

A flag flies over Fairview

Byron Road and access to Tumbledown Mountain trails discussed

Maine Forestry Museum celebrates forestry and logging, inducts new members to Forestry Hall of Fame

August 2023

Farmington appoints new interim town manager

Farmington Public Library Trivia Night crowns first-ever winners

Local youth softball team wins state championship

September 2023

GrantLee’s Tavern and Grill closes permanently

Thomas Performing Arts Center opens new studio space, welcomes new teachers

Community and stakeholders celebrate the redesign and dam removal at Walton’s Mill Park

October 2023

Woodman Hill Road repairs expected to be complete by October 15

Local child raises over $900 for family of man killed in Lewiston shootings

Thoughts from the Hunting Blind: Don’t waste that doe tag

November 2023

Investing in the future: Saddleback Maine

A story quilt for Emily

Wilton officials discuss potentially illegal marijuana grow sites

December 2023

Three UMF students recognized for life-saving actions

TPAC’s The Nutcracker at Bjorn Theater to be more modern, more inclusive

December storm produces record-breaking number of calls for local fire departments, causes significant damage to infrastructure in Franklin County

 

As always, thank you for reading, and thank you for sharing your stories with us. We look forward to 2024 and beyond. 

 

Daily Bulldog and Mt. Blue TV Staff

