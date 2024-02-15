ACF committee unanimously votes to recommend DuBois as Franklin County’s representative on LUPC

AUGUSTA – A unanimous vote Wednesday morning from the Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry recommended that Tom DuBois of Salem Township be appointed to the Land Use Planning Commission as the representative for Franklin County.

A month prior, during the first public hearing on DuBois’ nomination, members of the committee asked that he, if appointed to the board, commit to recusing himself from an upcoming vote of the LUPC board regarding the Wolfden rezoning application for mining on Pickett Mountain. DuBois stated that he would consider recusing himself at the time of the vote if he did not feel he had enough information to make an informed decision. Representatives of various groups and organizations which had formally intervened in the application process for the Wolfden mine spoke, neither for nor against DuBois’ nomination, stating that he seemed like a well-qualified candidate, but they had concerns about his vote on the rezoning application as he had not been involved in the process up to that point.

At that meeting on January 8, the ACF committee voted on the nomination with seven opposed, five in favor, and one absent. The recommendation to the Senate was to not appoint DuBois.

On Wednesday, February 14, the ACF committee again considered DuBois’ nomination as the Franklin County representative to the LUPC board. There was a brief public hearing, in which Franklin County Commissioner Bob Carlton presented DuBois to the committee for a second time.

Carlton said that they felt strongly about having a Franklin County representative to the LUPC, stating that at this time, Franklin County has as many applications before the LUPC as all the other counties combined. He reiterated that the county advertised for the position, conducted interviews, and voted to nominate DuBois to the LUPC, and that the commissioners felt he was qualified for the position.

DuBois also spoke briefly, saying that he believes his education, work experience, and residency in Salem Township uniquely qualified him for the post. He also noted that the guidelines for the public hearing outline that comments should be limited to the suitability of the candidate for the position, and that those guidelines were not followed in the hearing in January, where ‘special interest’ groups testified during the public hearing but did not limit their comments to his suitability. He expressed a hope that this time, they could stick with the process.

There were no further comments on the nomination.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend DuBois’ nomination to the LUPC board. The recommendation will be sent to the President of the Senate, for the full Senate to take action on; if the Senate votes to confirm the nomination, then DuBois will be sworn-in to the LUPC board.

Following the committee meeting in Augusta, DuBois and Carlton went to Brewer to the meeting of the current LUPC board in which the board voted, five to two, against the Wolfden rezoning application.

In a phone interview following the two meetings, Carlton said he felt that it worked out the way that special interest groups and some members of the ACF committee wanted; by delaying DuBois’ nomination hearing to the LUPC until the day of the LUPC vote on the Wolfden mine, they did not allow DuBois the opportunity to vote, either in favor or against the rezoning application. He expressed relief that Franklin County will have their appointed representative on the board, especially given the high number of developments and applications within Franklin County’s unorganized territories.

In a phone call Wednesday afternoon after the two meetings, DuBois expressed relief that the nomination had gone through this time, and noted that it was nice to have a unanimous vote from the ACF committee for his appointment.