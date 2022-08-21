Features Acrobatic August by Administrator August 21, 2022August 21, 2022 5 mins read Early morning swim, Egypt Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Egypt Pond reflections. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) King of the liatris, Mr. Bumble. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Hummingbird moth. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Raindrops on marigold bud. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Up close with one of 19 monarch caterpillars on our milkweed. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) As Little Red Riding Hood would say, “What big eyes you have, Mr. Bee.” (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Morning marigold. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Sunflower target. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The bee’s knees. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Purple haze. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A young raccoon in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) Another young raccoon tries to hide from my camera. (Photo by Dennis York) This young coon poses for a close up. (Photo by Dennis York) Fall apples are lip-licking good! (Photo by Dennis York) A moose at Webb lake. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe and a fawn in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) Sunset over Wilson lake. (Photo by Dennis York) Eastern Chipmunk in Farmington near Wilson Stream. (Photo by Gary Bickford) A colorful hummingbird. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A deer in the cornfield. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A small spider on a daisy. (Photo by Karen Dalot) An osprey peers over its nest. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Mr and Mrs Cardinal. I was lucky to capture a photo of both of them together. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Now that’s a mouthful. (Photo by Karen Dalot) This beautiful cardinal has been visiting quite frequently. (Photo by Karen Dalot) This is one of the three fox kits born this spring. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Two very playful young foxes. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Mechanics of flight – fold in on the upbeat to reduce drag. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Vertical extension to maximize downbeat. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) (Photo by Pat Blanchard) 52 beats per second and the ability to rotate their wings more than any other bird gives the hummingbirds unique flying abilities. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) I never tire of these acrobats. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Bee balm and ruby-throated hummingbird photo op. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Ditch diva St. John’s wort. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 2 Comments Great pictures this week!! Im always amazed that people can capture such great shots :) Thanks for sharing I love to see all these wildlife photos every week. Each and every one of you take such awesome photos. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
