All local schools adopt optional face mask policy

FARMINGTON – Face coverings will no longer be required beginning Wednesday, March 9, for all local Franklin County public schools. RSU 9 and RSU 73 were the last to drop the requirement following board meetings on Tuesday evening.

Most of the schools have been requiring masks consistently since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago. MSAD 58 started the year with an optional masking policy but changed to universal soon after. On Feb. 18, Superintendent Todd Sanders announced that masks would be optional (though recommended) upon returning from vacation on Feb. 28. The change in mask policy had no effect on other standard operating procedures, and masks will still be required for any confirmed positive cases. Masks will be required on buses until March 18, as per federal guidance.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School Unit sent out information on March 2 detailing the change from universal masking to optional, the same day that the Mills administration announced that the recommendation of requiring masks in schools would be lifted. The change at the state level was determined by the steady decrease in positive cases, and will be dependent on those numbers remaining low.