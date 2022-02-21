Alternative to MSAD 58 grades 5-8 reconfiguration discussed; cuts in teaching staff approved

PHILLIPS — The MSAD 58 school board discussed an alternative proposal to the reconfigured grades 5-8 decision made in January, which was presented on Feb. 17. In a related matter, the school board determined which teaching positions will be eliminated in the next school year.

The decision made in January was to configure Strong Elementary School into a districtwide middle school for grades five through eight, and retain students in PreK through fourth-grade at Kingfield Elementary and Phillips Elementary. PreK through fourth-grade students from Strong would be transferred to either Kingfield or Phillips.

Johanna Prince, on behalf of the building administrators, addressed the board with a proposed amendment to the plan. In the eyes of the administrators, there are significant developmental differences between the fifth-grade and sixth-grade students. Prince said that some fifth-grade students will be able to handle rotating classes and increased responsibilities, but many more seem to be struggling. In addition, Strong has the highest population of students, so under the proposal there would be a large imbalance in the numbers of students.

Prince asked the school board to consider modifying the proposal to retain the fifth-grade students in an elementary school, either at Kingfield or Phillips, and turning Strong into a 6-8 middle school.

Prince said that this would allow a better number of students in each building, best meet the developmental stages of students, and follow state and federal experts and educational standards.

The price would be an increase of $52,000 over the plan agreed upon in January.

Erica Bracy, on behalf of the teachers’ association, said that the proposal would be “the most good for the most people.” She added that a PreK-5 elementary school and a 6-8 middle school is a common configuration nationwide.

“Ultimately, we are asking that you allow our fifth-grade to remain in the realm of childhood for another year,” Bracy said.

Day treatment students would remain at Strong. There are plans being developed to allow younger students in the day treatment program to engage with their PreK-4 peers through the use of “satellite” programs at Kingfield and Phillips to support their social and emotional development.

Board members discussed the proposal. Board member Joe Ford acknowledged a notable difference between the maturity level in the fifth- and sixth-grades.

While middle school is typically 6-8 grades, grouping 5-8 grades does occur, and the current “upper end” at the elementary schools are configured in a 5-8.

Board member Stephen Hagarstrom said that as this initial reconfiguration is step one in the strategic planning process, he felt it would be likely that fifth-grade students would have to join the 6-8 students at some point.

Sue Pratt reminded her fellow board members that they did accept the previous configuration in January, so they would have to vote to rescind that vote with a majority of two-thirds of the board. Alternatively, the person who made the motion in January would make a motion to adopt an amendment; that would also require a two-thirds vote.

Pratt agreed with Hagarstrom that this is step one. She felt that fifth grade-students have been successful under the 5-8 model and that they develop better academically with the support of content specialists in rotating classes than with general education teachers that teach the younger grades.

No motion was made on the proposal from the building administrators and the teachers association, so the reconfiguration will continue as voted on in January.

To that end, the board made a specific motion to eliminate positions for the next school year. MSAD 58 Superintendent Todd Sanders had drafted the motion with the help of the district’s lawyer, to ensure that it met the legal requirements for the teacher contracts.

Board Chair Kim Jordan made the motion. “Based on our determination concerning the configuration of schools for the 2022-2023 school year, I move, pursuant to 2-A M.R.S.A. section 13201, to eliminate the following teaching positions, identified by impact area, for the 2022-2023 school year because of the changes in local conditions: PreK: one half teaching position and one half Ed Tech position; K-4, five teaching positions; 5-8, three teaching positions; 9-12, one teaching position; K-12 specialists, one and one half teaching positions; 9-12, one administrative position.”

Sanders said that following February break, he would personally speak with the staff members whose contracts will be terminated.