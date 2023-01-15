America on Two Feet: Fifty Shades of Winter

A young child screamed bloody murder for the entire descent into Cincinnati and all I could help thinking was that I felt the same way. From being out west in all of my Rocky Mountain glory to whisking myself back to the flat northern route of the American Discovery Trail seemed like a punishment. I walked the last of the Colorado dust off from the bottom of my shoes to the baggage claim and had no trouble locating my backpack.
During the cold snap that froze most of the nation I found myself on a couch in St. John with some friends of my parents whom I’d never met. The temperatures dropped well below zero and with the lake effect I saw -34°F. Frostbite warnings were issued as it was impossible to be outdoors for longer than 30 minutes with exposed skin.