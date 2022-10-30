America on Two Feet: From Bikinis to Beanies

Briana DeSanctis is an avid outdoorswoman, writer and public speaker from Farmington, ME. She is currently over 2,700 miles into a 6,800-mile hike across the USA on the American Discovery Trail to be the first recorded woman to thru-hike this entire trail solo. DeSanctis began her trek on January first, 2022 from the Atlantic shores of Cape Henlopen, Delaware.

If I told you that I’m hiking huge mile days to scramble through the now snow-covered Rockies I’d be lying. Not only does Colorado have more miles of American Discovery Trail than any other state, it also is one of my favorite places to be. I’ve got an outstanding support base here for which I am very thankful, one reason being that the weather has turned.

As I write this, I’m in a nice, warm room at my cousin’s house in Vail. It’s early morning and there is snow falling outside. It began snowing yesterday evening. As they sometimes say, “it doesn’t show signs of stopping,” which is ringing true as I gaze at the already-accumulated 6 or so inches on the deck. In a couple short hours I’ll be hiking through snow that could be at least a foot deep, traversing the remote, alpine landscape. It seems like yesterday that my biggest worry was heatstroke and no shade!

I made a decision to jump over 100 miles or so of trail in lower elevation near the greater Denver area. This section can be done a little later in the year without much difficulty. It was of more importance to tackle the highest point of the American Discovery Trail: 13,207’ Argentine Pass. The psychological build-up proved to be more than the hike itself, although it was definitely not easy. In these areas of the Rockies I’ve learned to plan my days not by the number of miles, but by elevation gains.

In Summit County, I was able to reunite with Carl Swihart a couple times. You may recognize the name. Coincidentally we went to Mt. Blue High School together. He opened his home to me and we had a great time catching up as I recharged and prepared for the next big climbs. He conveniently lives quite near a few points of the trail and was such a great respite!

I could tell that the weather window of opportunity was quickly sliding shut when I had to turn around on Webster Pass. An otherwise non-aggressive saunter, I reached the top to be greeted by wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, prohibiting me from even standing up or being able to get near the cliff on the other side. I would have had at least another 8 miles of walking this ridge, and my gut told me it was not safe. I turned around and semi-dejectedly walked 15 miles all the way back into Keystone where my cousin came to rescue me.

For quite a few months I’ve known that Aussie was hiking southbound on the Continental Divide Trail. He is a fellow Appalachian Trail (and Pacific Crest Trail) thru-hiker and now is on his way to gain a sought-after accomplishment, one we call in the hiking world, the ‘triple crown.’ We had met earlier this spring at Trail Days in Virginia and kept in touch. Once I knew he was on the CDT, we thought it would be neat if we could time it right and hike together the ~120 miles our trails respectively share. As I always say, the Trail provides. We met up in Frisco and hiked for a few days before my cousin came to pick us up for a presentation and some interviews I had scheduled. Aussie and I will be hiking together for another few days before our trails will split and I will be back to talking to myself again.

I gave my presentation on a sunny Saturday and by Sunday there was a dusting of snow. Now it looks like Christmas in Antarctica. I’m excited to hike this next stretch. It won’t get easier. I’ll probably need snowshoes. My focus is winter hiking again. I must sleep with my electronics, water, water filter and batteries to keep everything from freezing at night. My 3-season trail running shoes are will be on the bench for a few months while I call in their heftier reinforcements. That makes, pair number… 10, is it?

I look forward to the new challenges and struggles. I am happy to learn from my mistakes and observations. Most of all, I hope that you’re staying warm and being as inspired as I am.

