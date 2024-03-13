April 8 eclipse: emergency management and public safety officials recommend planning ahead

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The northern part of Franklin County will be in the band of totality for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. For several months now, local emergency management, transportation, and public safety officials have been coordinating efforts and discussing plans for the eclipse for both the local population and the anticipated surge in tourist traffic coming into the region.

The April 8 eclipse will have a relatively narrow band of totality across the United States from Texas to Maine. The next total eclipse that the contiguous United States will see is in 2044. The last total eclipse seen in Maine was in 1963 and the next will not be until 2079, according to the University of Maine, so this is a unique opportunity to see the total solar eclipse here in Maine.

While this is an exciting opportunity for many, officials are recommending pre-planning. Northern Franklin County, along with other regions of Maine that fall within the band of totality, has been promoted as an eclipse viewing location in tourism publications and on social media across the country. However, many of the regions which will see the total eclipse in Maine are rural, remote, and undeveloped, and there are safety concerns which should be taken into consideration whether you plan to view the eclipse or not.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Sara Bickford said there is a high potential for traffic disruptions across the county on the day of the eclipse, and possibly the days preceding and following the eclipse. Even in Farmington and surrounding towns which are outside the band of totality, there is a potential for traffic disruptions as traffic moves through before and after the event.

April 8 Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, the partial eclipse will start sometime around 2:15 p.m. although the exact times vary by location, with a small window of totality around 3:30 p.m. and the partial eclipse ending around 4:30 p.m. The length of totality can vary based on location, but Rangeley can expect to see totality for 2 minutes and 29 seconds, according to NASA.

This could have impacts on normal commutes for Franklin County residents, school traffic, picking up children at daycare, and going home from work, depending on the traffic flow in the county.

FCEMA Director Amanda Simoneau noted that the anticipated surge of tourists could add a strain on local gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, and other hospitality services.

Simoneau also noted that the weather is an unknown element at this point. April is generally ‘mud season’ in rural Maine, but it is still possible to have snowstorms and blizzard events in April. The mountains and backcountry in Franklin County are likely to have deep snow and winter conditions, while side roads may be entirely impassable due to mud and snow conditions. In addition, many of the state highways and side roads throughout the county suffered severe damages in the December 18 flood and those roads have only had ‘band-aid’ repairs, so there are areas on the main roads with missing and damaged shoulders, potholes and patches, and temporary repairs that can complicate travel for those unprepared.

Planning Ahead

Arrive early, stay put, leave late. If you are traveling into the region for the eclipse, plan to arrive early, even by a day or two. This can help soften the influx of traffic into the county and provide a more enjoyable experience for the visit. Plan to arrive at your eclipse viewing destination early, and once you arrive, stay put for the duration of the eclipse. Finally, leave late. The more vehicles getting on the roads immediately after the event, the higher the risk of traffic congestion, crashes, and delays. Stay overnight if possible, check out some of the events planned for after the eclipse, and take your time.

Prepare in advance. April is often winter and mud season all rolled into one, so you should be equipped with the appropriate cold weather gear. Bring extra snacks and water, phone chargers, flashlights, blankets, and books or games to pass the time. There are very limited bathroom facilities available and roadside rest areas may not be open for use this early in the season. Be prepared for limited or no cell phone service in northern Franklin County. Pre-plan your travel routes and bring paper maps with those routes outlined for easy use if necessary.

Make sure you have the appropriate equipment to safely view the eclipse, as looking directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, can damage your eyes. NASA has safety recommendations here: science.nasa.gov/eclipses

Know before you go. Monitor the weather conditions leading up to the event and be prepared to change plans based on the weather forecast and any hazardous conditions.

Make smart choices. Do not attempt backcountry hikes or trips unless you have a high level of skill in winter hiking and are prepared to self rescue if you become sick or injured. Due to limited cell phone service, you may not be able to call for help in the backcountry or on the mountains. Always make sure someone knows where you are going and when you expect to be back. The lakes and ponds in the area will not be frozen over, but if you are contemplating going out on open water, be aware that the water temperatures will be very cold. Follow all laws, safety guidelines, and recommendations, and do not venture beyond your skill level. This is not a good time to try new and unfamiliar activities.

Stop your vehicle and park safely before attempting to observe the eclipse. Do not park on the shoulders of roadways as this can create a traffic obstruction and impede the access of emergency vehicles and first responders. In addition, the shoulders of roads may be washed out or damaged in places. Do not trespass on private property. Local property owners: now is the time to post your property and document that it is posted, if you intend to do so.

While local law, fire, and EMS agencies are preparing in advance, it is important to recognize that this is still rural Maine and that it takes time for resources to arrive when called. Emergencies do not stop for a solar eclipse, so in addition to the anticipated tourists and traffic impacts, public safety officials are working to ensure that they have plans and procedures in place for responding to their ‘typical’ calls such as fires and medical emergencies. Locals and tourists alike can help by recognizing and yielding to emergency apparatus as required by state law, and by giving space to first responders in personal vehicles, who can have red flashing lights in their dash if authorized by their department.

Municipal officials that wish to connect with FCEMA about eclipse planning can email Amanda Simoneau at ASimoneau@franklincountymaine.gov or Sara Bickford at SBickford@franklincountymaine.gov.

In conclusion: even if you do not plan to view the April 8 eclipse, be prepared for possible disruption to your daily routine. If you do plan to view the eclipse, make preparations in advance, and plan ahead to stay safe.