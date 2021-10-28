Area Halloween events for the upcoming weekend

FARMINGTON – The following is information compiled on local Halloween events.

Wilton Public Safety will be hosting the Truck or Treat Halloween Parade. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday the 31 in downtown Wilton. Community partners will be handing out candy on both sides of Main Street between Weld Road and High Street. Kids and families are invited to dress up and decorate their cars, trucks and trailers, and come on down to get candy delivered right to their vehicle. Main Street will be closed to all but vehicle traffic for the evening. Anyone interested in volunteering to hand out treats should call Mishelle at Wilton Public Safety, at 645-3876, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Everyone volunteering will be vetted for safety beforehand.

The Farmington Beer Garden is hosting the band, the Only Hope, on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to dress up and bring their friends for an evening of good music, delicious food and scary costumes. The band will be playing a variety of covers, from Chuck Berry to Pink Floyd to Black Sabbath.

Martin Woods Farm in Starks is throwing a costume party on Saturday, with fun games, scary movies, and lots of candy. To top it all off, there will be a costume contest judged by ole Farmer Bud! For more questions, reach out to Martin Woods Farm on Facebook.

There will be a Trunk a Treat at the Chesterville Town Office on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids are welcome to stop by and get some free bagged candy, thanks to the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers, the sponsors of this event. Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed. For more information, contact (207)778-3156.

Farmington Fright Nights, an event put on as a collaboration between United Way and Titcomb Mountain and in partnership with Loki’s Workshop, will happen this Friday and Saturday nights, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The popularity of the event has outgrown its previous space at Titcomb Mountain, where it was called the Trail of Terror. This year it will be bigger, better and scarier, with three haunted attractions all for $20! There will also be food and merchandise vendors, an axe throwing pit, and a beer/hard cider tent. Parking is free and the entrance is directly across from Ron’s Market and will be clearly marked. You can find tickets at Farmingtonfrightnights.com or by calling/texting (207)200-7021.

Trunk or Treats will be taking place at the following locations in the Jay area:

The VFW Auxiliary at 64 Jewell St on Saturday Oct. 30 from 4 -6 p.m.

At the Beans Corner Baptist Church, 17 Chesterville Rd, Sat., Oct. 30 from 2 -4:00 p.m.

The Wayside Baptist Church, 1729 Federal Rd, in Livermore, Sat., Oct. 30 from 2- 4 p.m.

At the Maine Paper and Heritage Museum, 22 Church St, in Livermore Falls, Sun. Oct. 31 from 3 – 6 p.m.