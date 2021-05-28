Area high schools prepare for in-person graduation ceremonies

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With the 2020-2021 school year coming to a close after unprecedented circumstances and adapting to new ways of learning, the accomplishments of graduating seniors are a reason to celebrate.

As pandemic restrictions begin to ease for public gatherings, there’s hope for a sense of normalcy for the class of 2021.

“We will have a graduation that is as normal as possible,” said Thomas Plourde, principal of Spruce Mountain High School.

The graduation ceremony for students attending SMHS will take place Sunday, June 13, at 1 p.m.

“Students will march onto the field and be seated at the front towards the stage. Families and designated friends will be seated on the field in designated pods. General admission will be seated on the bleachers. The ceremony will be live-streamed,” according to Plourde.

Graduating seniors at Mt. Blue High School will also be participating in a graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m. on Caldwell Field.

If it rains, students will receive ponchos and the ceremony will go on. If it’s pouring with thunder or lightning, the ceremony will take place inside the gym with overflow in the auditorium. If plans happen to change, the announcement would be made by 6 p.m. June 12. Kathryn Woodsum of Mt. Blue’s math department describes the MBHS ceremony as “almost typical.” Each student will receive six tickets for guests, and seating will be arranged for social distancing. More information can be found on the district’s website.

When asked how the students feel about the good news, Woodsum said, “They’re loving it; their number one wish was to graduate together.”

For students at Mt. Abraham Regional High School, graduation plans look much the same. According to the district’s website, the ceremony will take place Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. on the soccer field or practice soccer field weather permitting. The decision of whether to move graduation indoors would be announced the morning of June 9.

At this time, they are asking guests to bring their own chairs for sitting outside. They are permitting no more than ten guests for the outdoor event, and no more than eight should the ceremony be moved inside.