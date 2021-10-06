Arkansas man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting man with wrench

FARMINGTON – An Arkansas man was arrested Sunday, after he allegedly struck another man in the head with a wrench.

John M. Murphy, 51 of Nashville, Arkansas, has been charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, in relation to an incident which is alleged to have occurred at the Farmington Motel Sunday afternoon.

Per an affidavit filed with the court by Farmington Police Officer Ryan Rosie, police and NorthStar EMS responded to the hotel at approximately 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured man. Rosie met with a man who had injuries to his head, including a left eye that appeared to be swollen shut and profuse bleeding from the left side. Witnesses told Rosie that the man had been struck with a wrench; the officer also learned that another person staying at the hotel, identified as Murphy, had been responsible for the alleged assault.

After EMTs arrived at the scene, Rosie went to Murphy’s room and questioned him. Murphy told Rosie that the injured man had been antagonizing a friend, resulting in Murphy hitting him with his hand.

Rosie then viewed surveillance footage at the scene of the altercation. In the affidavit, he wrote that he saw Murphy go to the injured man’s room and, after a “brief verbal altercation,” the men exchanged punches, with Murphy striking the other man repeatedly in the head. Murphy was then arrested by Rosie, while the injured man was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Rosie later reviewed the footage taken from the hotel on a larger screen and indicated in the affidavit that while Murphy first hit the other man with his hand, he appeared to remove an item from his waistband and struck the man with it. A black wrench found in a tool bag in Murphy’s room was located by Rosie, and upon visiting FMH, the officer saw parallel lacerations on the injured man’s head consistent with a long object.

The complaint charges Murphy with a single count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, citing the use of a dangerous weapon, a wrench.

Bail was set for Murphy at $1,500 cash, with additional conditions to include no possession of dangerous weapons and no contact with individuals associated with the case.