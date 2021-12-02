As snow flies, public works departments report staff shortages and equipment delays

FRANKLIN COUNTY – As the season’s first snow begins to accumulate, public works department members are looking ahead to an uncertain season of winter road maintenance.

One of the ongoing struggles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been the manufacturing and shipping of goods such as vehicles and replacement parts. This has caused delays in many areas, including making repairs to municipal vehicles.

Rangeley Public Works foreman Earl Ross said that one of their challenges is not knowing what the winter is going to bring.

“We do have one truck that’s older. We have a new truck that’s on order and was supposed to be here early 2022, but that has been moved up and it’s going to be not here until April or May, so that’s going to be one of our challenges because this truck is a problem…it’s one of those trucks that should’ve been replaced a few years ago, and they just kept putting it off,” Ross said. “It should’ve been ordered last year, but with covid and everything the town decided that they didn’t want to spend that kind of money.”

Ross also said another challenge is that they don’t have a mechanic. He hopes they don’t have any big breakdowns once snow season starts. Several local towns reported a shortage of workers, and most still have positions that need to be filled before the onset of snow.

Jay Public Works director John Johnson is hopeful regarding staffing needs.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape right now. We’re looking to hire one more person. Besides that we’re fine. We’re struggling to get a few parts, but nothing that’s insurmountable yet,” Johnson said. “Now, if we don’t hire one more guy and we stop getting parts, we’re going to have a problem.”

Temple Public Works foreman Eric Helgren says that getting parts to make repairs has been delayed, but they’ll have them before it snows. Helgren also said that staffing is not a problem at the moment, but indicated that it would be a problem if he lost anyone.

“I have the same two drivers that I’ve had for a few years. If I lose one, replacing them is going to be very difficult,” Helgren said. “I’m not short right now, but like I said, I have a crew of two people.”

Wilton Public Works foreman John Masse is optimistic going into the winter months.

“At the moment we are lucky…we are fully staffed, which is nice,” Masse said. “Getting parts and pieces might be an issue later in the winter months…I think we’re in pretty good shape.”