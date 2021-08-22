Features August on the wane by Administrator August 22, 2021 1 min read Sharing another tender time between a doe and her fawn. In Livermore. (Photo by Jim Knox) Sometimes when it’s hot it makes a nice sunrise! On Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A nice time spent with a baby loon and a nice goodbye wave. (Photo by Jim Knox) A ruby-throated hummingbird taking a moment for a quick snooze. (Laura Ganz) An eight-point buck rests in the shade. (Photo by Dennis York) Cranes feeding in a field in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) Rare sighting of piebald fawn on my front lawn in Farmington. (Photo by Kelly Smith) This piebald fawn is almost completely white. (Photo by Kelly Smith) Evening sky in Farmington. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.