Features Autumn, in full color by Administrator October 10, 2021 4 mins read Maple leaves in Strong. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Changing leaves and the night sky, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Autumn colors and the Milky Way, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Reflections on Long Pond, Livermore Falls. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Pines amidst the Milky Way, Wilton. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Maple leaves. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Looking up into the maple trees, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Autumn berries just outside of a freshly-mowed hay field in Industry. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) The forest floor just as it was. Flint Woods, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) A male hooded merganser and a male wood duck in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A chipmunk in the fall leaves. (Photo by Dennis York) Hanging in there. (Photo by Dennis York) There seems to be chipmunks everywhere this year. (Photo by Dennis York) Foliage frames this view of the Carrabassett River and Bigelow Mt. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) This scene is reflected off the water at The Basin, Evan’s Notch. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Bright fall colors serve as a canopy over a Carrabassett Valley lane. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Bennett Bridge, built in 1901, spans the Magalloway River in Lincoln Plantation. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Magalloway River dressed in autumn colors. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—I took the one less traveled by,And that has made all the difference.” – Robert Frost(Photo by Jane Naliboff) Seeing double autumn color. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Fall reflections. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Autumn explosion. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Butterfly Milkweed seed spread its wings to travel to parts unknown. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The inner workings of a Butterfly Milkweed seed pod. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Butterfly Milkweed seed pod. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Small’s Falls fall between fall colors. Now say that 10 times fast. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ