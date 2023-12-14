Avon residents vote to purchase MaineDOT lot on Avon Valley Road

AVON – Residents voted unanimously to purchase the Maine DOT lot on Avon Valley Road during a special town meeting Wednesday night.

Two dozen residents attended the special town meeting, held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13. Tom Saviello moderated the meeting, which lasted approximately 13 minutes.

For decades, according to Avon town officials, the town has stored the sand/salt pile on the Maine Department of Transportation’s lot in Avon. In 2021, due to a directive from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Avon officials were notified that the 2021-2022 winter season would be the last year they could use the lot to store the sand/salt pile.

While researching options to build a sand/salt storage building behind the town office on Route 4, officials were advised that the best route would be a particular structure requiring an engineering firm and specialized contractor as opposed to a local general contractor. The cost estimates for this project were between $800,000 and $1 million.

The town held a meeting with state legislators, MaineDOT and Maine DEP to work out an extension so they could store the sand/salt on the DOT lot while they looked at other options. At that meeting it was noted that MaineDOT was considering selling the building and lot and that it could be offered to the town.

Town officials said that MaineDOT is consolidating and that half the Avon staff are expected to be transferred to Rangeley, and half to Farmington.

Negotiations between the town and the state ensued and a few options for the sale were discussed. Ultimately, the property was offered to the town for the purchase price of $40,000 with specific conditions attached to the sale.

Per a copy of the purchase and sale agreement provided at the special town meeting, the property consists of two parcels of land. The property is on the Avon Valley Road. There is an underground bulk fuel storage tank on the property which may need to be removed in the future and as such MaineDOT agreed to take a $40,000 ‘tank removal credit’ off the purchase price.

The current fair market value for the property is $160,000, and the final sale price half of the assessed value, minus the tank removal credit, is $40,000.

Selectperson Tammie Gould said after the meeting that the tank passed inspection and was deemed safe in October, and that it can be used until 2028 provided it is maintained and inspected annually. The tank removal credit is still applicable, Gould said.

The conditions of sale state that if the property is ever used for commercial or other non-public purposes, or sold or transferred to a non-public entity, the town will pay the state the full assessed value minus the purchase price paid at closing and the fuel tank removal credit, assuming the tank has been removed. If it has not been removed, the town would pay the state that credit as well.

The town voted to authorize the select board to enter into the purchase and sale agreement with the state, and to spend $40,000 from the undesignated fund account for the sale. They also voted to reassign $20,000 in funds previously raised for the sand/salt shed account to be used for utilities, insurance, and maintenance of the lot on Avon Valley Road as needed until the Annual Town Meeting in March 2024.

Finally, residents voted on a selectboard member to fill a vacant seat on the board. Jerry Gilchrist stepped down this fall after serving an estimated 17 years on the board. Gould said he continues to be involved in the community. This term ends in 2025.

Two candidates were nominated from the floor – Glendon ‘Duke’ Bachelder and Joyce Potter. Bachelder was elected, 14 to 8, with two blank ballots. Following the meeting, Bachelder was sworn in by Town Clerk Sabrina Ellis.