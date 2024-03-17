Avon voters move dormant funds to youth recreational accounts

AVON – In a close race, residents of Avon elected Joyce Potter to serve a three-year term on the select board. Nominations were made on the floor during the meeting; Potter, Tammie Gould, and Gerald Haines were each nominated for the board, and were each invited to speak briefly before voting.

Potter has formerly served as the first selectperson for Avon and likes to be hands-on and involved in the town affairs. Gould had initially planned to step down from the board but realized she had more to do before getting done. Haines said he could bring a fresh new perspective to the board and add strength to the group.

Potter was elected with 13 votes against Gould’s 11 and Haines’ 10 votes.

For the MSAD 58 School Board, Joanne Bachelder was nominated and elected unanimously for another three year term.

The voters approved the budget for the current fiscal year for the sums recommended by the select board, with one minor amendment to the funding allocation. The town spent some time discussing the Rosalyn Walli Ballpark/Rollins Playground and the Avon Little League. The town approved a $500 sum for the little league, which is just enough to cover the cost of insurance; the team fundraises for supplies, uniforms, and other materials. The town also approved $2,500 for the ballpark and playground mowing and seasonal maintenance, and a carryover of $2,124.82 for further improvements such as updated playground equipment.

In addition, voters authorized the select board to accept funds from a dormant Avon/Phillips Recreational Fund, if those funds become available, to put into the ballpark/playground fund. A second dormant account, the CAR-GO fund, was originally slated to be placed into the ballpark/playground fund as well. This fund was created to pay a scrap collector to take junk cars that residents were ready to dispose of, but it has not been used for some time. After some discussion an amendment was made to place those funds into the ballpark/playground fund or the Little League fund, to help reduce the amount that the Little League would have to fundraise.

The town also agreed to set aside $5,000 to establish an account for an attorney. The town does not foresee the need for an attorney at this time and does not have an attorney on retainer, but the select board felt it advisable to establish an account. First selectperson Jane Thorndike called it a ‘building block.’

“Unfortunately, it’s a good idea,” Moderator Tom Saviello said.

Following the meeting, community members celebrated the town’s 222nd birthday with cake and snacks.