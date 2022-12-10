Avon votes to change certain positions from elected to appointed

AVON – Townspeople voted Saturday morning to change several government positions from elected to appointed positions. Approximately thirty people, of Avon’s 300 registered voters, turned out for the special town meeting.

During the course of the meeting, which was moderated by Tom Saviello, it became clear that although the warrant article listed ten positions, only five positions are actually impacted by the change. Town clerk, treasurer, tax collector, road commissioner, and constable are the administrative positions that have been filled by election in the past. The other positions, deputy town clerk, deputy treasurer, deputy tax collector, registrar of voters, and health officer, are already filled by appointment. The warrant article states that the positions will be filled for three-year terms and that the selectboard will be authorized to fill the positions.

Selectboard members and school board members will continue to be elected.

The State of Maine allows for this change but requires that the town meeting vote to change this form of government must be held at least 90 days before or after the annual town meeting.

Some residents voiced concerns about the potential lack of local control. Marie Pillsbury noted that the right and responsibility of voting begins at the local level with the town meeting and that she felt it necessary to preserve the right to vote.

Others expressed that the selectboard has a responsibility to serve the town and that the change will allow them to do that job better. Sean Allen said that he felt it was important that qualified individuals be appointed to fill the positions; for example, the road commissioner should be licensed to operate the necessary equipment.

The selectboard members were asked to give their thoughts on the proposed change.

Jane Thorndike, selectboard chair, noted that the positions in question are part-time positions with no benefits or retirement plans offered, and that they may be able to attract and retains quality employees if those employees do not have to be re-elected each and every year. She noted that Mary Dunham, the current town clerk, is expected to retire in the next few months and that the board needs to fill that position, among others, with qualified candidates who can be trained to perform all the duties that accompany the position. The town could potentially invest money in training a new person, only to have them voted out for a less qualified individual in just a few months. Thorndike added that many other towns operate under an appointment policy for these key positions, and that there are good and bad facets to everything.

Tammy Gould shared that from November 2021 to November 2022 the selectboard was unable to find or contact one of their elected officials; when that individual did send in a ‘flurry’ of paperwork, the board was then unable to make contact to ask additional questions. Because of the nature of elected positions, the board has been unable to take action.

Jerome Gilchrist said he felt this change in government appointment would still provide local control; it is not as if the county or state is stepping in to local politics. He added that a couple years down the road, if the town didn’t like the change, it could be brought back for another vote to change it.

Saviello said that based on his experience with municipal government, a personnel issue with an elected official can be challenging to deal with and the process for removing an elected official is somewhat similar to impeachment proceedings.

Following further discussion Saviello called for a vocal vote and declared that he was in no doubt regarding the outcome; the article passed and the town will adopt the change at the 2023 annual town meeting.