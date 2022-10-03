Banned Books Read Out in Farmington

FARMINGTON – A University of Maine Farmington class is putting on a READ OUT on Wednesday, October 17. The idea is for the community to get together and read for a half an hour. It can be anything: a novel, a poem, a play, a short story, nonfiction, fiction, a children’s book. The event will happen on the UMF campus, on Mantor Library green and the lawn in front of the Alumni Theatre and Emery Community Arts Center.

UMF professor Jayne Decker is teaching a class on Banned Books this semester. The class, called Banned Books: A Performative Work, is a part of the Honors program. This means that her students have to apply and be accepted into the program before they are able to sign up for the class. Honors courses are taught on a variety of subjects and are generally small and seminar-style classes. They aim to encourage students to think independently.

This Honors course in particular looks at texts that are commonly challenged and banned from libraries and schools. Decker’s purpose in teaching this class is to ignite curiosity in her students. Together they will explore what happens when this curiosity can spur efforts to conceal and ban texts.

“As educators, we want our students to be curious,” Decker said. “To search beyond the surface for meaning and ask questions in an attempt to make sense of the world.”

The two bookstores downtown, Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers and Twice Sold Tales, will have banned books on display for those in need of inspiration. Mantor Library has available books to check out as well as information on the READ OUT.

“We encourage faculty and students, our community and beyond to read aloud with us,” Decker said. She and her students hope for their event to spread to other communities and for readers everywhere to raise their voices against the banning of books.

The READ OUT will take place Wednesday, October 17, from 12 to 12:30 p.m.