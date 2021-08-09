Basketball court to be dedicated to local teens

PHILLIPS – The M&T Memorial Basketball Court will be officially dedicated on August 14 and opened to the public immediately afterwards. The court is the result of the work, donations, and outpouring of support for communities in the Sandy River Valley.

On February 1, two teenagers were killed in a motor vehicle crash in Sandy River Plantation. Michaela Morgan and Thomas Deckard-Madore- both students at Mount Abram Regional High School who loved basketball. Principal Shelley Tranten spoke fondly of the teens, saying that Thomas was a kind young man and that Michaela always had a smile to share.

In March, a group of around a dozen community members from Strong, Avon, and Phillips put their heads together, tossing around a few ideas for a way to remember the teens, but ultimately settling on a basketball court because of their love for the sport. Two options were suggested: rehabilitating the Russell Street basketball court, attached to the former elementary school building, or building a new court at the town park on Park Street. When the group learned that the lot would be sold with the Russell Street building, they turned their focus to building a new court on Park Street.

With a rough idea that they needed to raise about $15,000 but unsure how they would be able to raise the funds, they approached the town of Phillips with a proposal for a half court.

“We started off small because we didn’t know what we were getting into,” Mikelle Davenport said. “None of us had ever built a basketball court.”

An online auction was held to raise money, and as soon as the word got out, donations came in fast from all over Franklin County and farther afield. They quickly raised enough money to begin the groundwork, and then enough to expand to a full, legal-sized court. The town approved the expansion, and they broke ground as early as they could.

They wanted it to be a project that would help the community both heal and remember.

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, performed much of the groundwork preparation. Vining donated all the sand and gravel required. The pavement was provided by Pike’s at a discounted rate, and King and Sons Paving did the paving work—charging only enough to cover the cost of the fuel for the machines.

Haley’s Concrete in Rangeley donated the concrete blocks that are placed around the court, Sam from Sign Works in Farmington donated the memorial sign, and Jordan Lumber donated the signposts.

A painting by Kiana Thompson circulated widely on social media in the weeks following the tragedy, and Thompson will be painting it in the center of the court in honor of Michaela and Thomas. There are a few other minor projects that will be done this year and next, but the court will be ready for use after the dedication.

“Somebody is watching over this entire project,” Davenport said.

The dedication ceremony will be held at the court on Park Street on August 14, at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Davenport hopes that it will be a celebration of the teens and their community.