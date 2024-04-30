Bean’s Corner intersection changing to 4-way stop, May 13

JAY – Franklin County residents and commuters should be aware of an upcoming traffic pattern change in Jay.

The intersection of state highways 133 and 156, known locally as the Bean’s Corner intersection, will be changing from a two-way stop to an all-way stop on Monday, May 13, according to MaineDOT representatives. There is a rain date of Tuesday, May 14, should the weather prevent the changes.

MaineDOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said there is also a longer-view project to convert it to a roundabout. That project is currently in the MaineDOT Work Plan for 2026. The workplan for Jay can be found on the MaineDOT website or as a PDF file.

Merrill said that the intersection experiences a high number of right-angle crashes, with 28 in the last five years. MaineDOT considers the Bena’s Corner intersection to be a high crash location and, as such, are working to make improvements. “Based on similar projects we’ve done at similar intersections, we expect the conversion to an all-way stop to significantly reduce crashes, injuries, and costs,” Merrill said.

Jay Fire Chief Mike Booker said he thought the traffic pattern change is a great idea. “Hopefully it will cut down on the traffic accidents,” Booker said. “A lot of times when we go there for crashes people think it is a four-way stop. I believe that is one of the big factors of the multiple crashes that we respond to at that location.”