Bicyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Police say a Chesterville man died on Sunday morning after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck on Farmington Falls Saturday afternoon.

At 3:47 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, Franklin County Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle versus bicycle crash on Farmington Falls Road (Route 2) in Farmington. The Farmington Police Department, Farmington Fire Department, and NorthStar ambulance responded to the scene.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said the investigation revealed that Christopher Krol, 55, of Chesterville, was riding his bicycle west on Farmington Falls Road when it was struck by a 1998 Chevrolet pickup driven by Richard Dow, 50, of Wilton, who was also operating west.

“Witnesses to the crash reported that Krol made a sudden turn into the path of Dow’s vehicle and Dow was unable to avoid the crash. Krol was thrown from the bicycle and came to rest in the travel lane. Krol was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash,” Charles said in a news release.

Krol was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for treatment and later to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning. No charges are anticipated as a result on this crash.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.