Bicyclist injured when struck by vehicle

FARMINGTON – A bicyclist sustained injuries after being struck by a car on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.; the driver of the vehicle did not stop but was later located by Farmington Police.

Nikolaus Brennar, 43, of Farmington, was reportedly walking his bicycle across the Wilton Road near Michael Motors when he was struck by a 2008 PT Cruiser heading north. The vehicle was being driven by David Ladd, 71, of Strong, who did not stop when the collision occurred. Ladd was later located by officers and issued a summons for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Brennar was taken by NorthStar to Franklin Memorial Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.