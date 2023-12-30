Bids awarded for bridge approach repairs in Strong and Coplin Plantation

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Construction bids for the bridge over Nash Stream on Route 16 in Coplin Plantation and the bridge over the Sandy River on Route 145 in Strong have both been awarded.

The bridges themselves were not damaged, only the concrete bridge approaches. Both roads are currently closed to travel, severely limiting access to the Town of Strong and between Stratton and Rangeley.

Per the bid documents for the Nash Stream project, both the Nash Stream bridge and the repairs to the bridge in Carrabassett Valley just below Bigelow Station were included in the same bid proposal. Two bids were submitted, the low bid by CPM Constructors from Freeport for $33,796 and the second from Superior Concrete Co of Auburn for $43,050. The project completion date, listed in the bid documents, is January 12, 2024. For more information, see Maine DOT’s project page.

CPM Constructors was also awarded the bid for the repairs in Strong, connecting Route 4 to Route 145. With four bids submitted, CPM was the low bid at $638,712.50. This project completion date is February 3, 2024. For more information, see Maine DOT’s project page.