Features Big Boy Bear returns by Administrator June 13, 2021 3 mins read Big Boy Bear returned after a week-long moratorium on suet and suet holders in the woodland cafeteria. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) He took his time scratching his back. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Time out for sunning. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Look at that smile. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) While Big Boy Bear was happily eating, Teeny Little Super Chip checked out his big foot. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Big Boy scrambled ungracefully away after Teeny Little Super Chip dared to run across his foot. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) And off he went, lickety-split. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Where the bullfrogs hide. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Reflection art, Egypt Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Early summer color. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Male eastern bluebird delivering a dragonfly to the nest in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Male bobolink singing in a field in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Male eastern bluebird approaches the nest in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Female northern flicker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Blue-winged warbler in western Massachusetts. (Photo by Tom Oliver) A hawk in the shadows. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe on my lawn. (Photo by Dennis York) A buck shows off his new antlers. (Photo by Dennis York) Lupines arrayed at Pike's field. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) A butterfly feeds along a field of daisies. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Beautiful photos! Jane Naliboff never disappoints!
