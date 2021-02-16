Big fish, big prizes at Michael J. Rowe Ice Fishing Derby

WILTON – Enthusiastic participants brought in some sizable fish to win big prizes in the 7th annual Michael J. Rowe Ice Fishing Derby put on by the Wilton Fish and Game Association at Wilson Lake on Feb. 13.

Brody Gould won the top youth prize with a togue that tipped the scales at a hefty 4.6 pounds. Brody won a boxed set of Max-traps for his prize.

Grayson Allumbaugh won the youth prize for the biggest pickerel with a 2.2-pound fish. He won a Loring pack basket, a Max-trap, and a bait pail for his effort.

Leah Welch took the youth prize for brook trout with a 1.3-pound fish, winning a Loring pack basket, Max-trap, and bait pail.

Donovan Herman won a wooden pack basket, a Max-trap, and a bait pail for a 0.6-pound yellow perch.

Andrew Smalley took home a 4-foot Max-trap as the prize for scoring the smallest fish, a yellow perch that weighed in at .04 pounds.

No fish were registered for youth bass or salmon.

In the adult categories, Todd Ladd took the top prize with a 3.5-pound togue. He was awarded a 10-inch Eskimo gas auger.

Drew Leavitt landed a 1.7-pound brook trout to win an XL Jet sled.

No fish were registered for the adult salmon category.

While some of the proceeds of the event go to benefit the Wilton Fish and Game Association, it is also a big fundraiser for the Michael J. Rowe Scholarship program put on by the Rowe family to remember Michael Rowe, who lost his life in a tragic woods accident.

Winners in the scholarship fundraising raffle included:

·George Merrill – maple syrup

·Mike Bronish – maple syrup

·Andrew Hinckley – ice skimmer

·Pat Daggett -ice skimmer

·Diana Ladd – jet sled cover

·Rick Tyler – ice auger

To practice safe social distancing, raffle drawings for the event were held at the Wilton Fish and Game clubhouse and filmed for broadcast on Facebook. You can watch the whole event at https://www.facebook.com/298658446973445/videos/257138082722578

Sponsors and prize donors included Wood-Mizer, Max-traps, Friends of Wilson Lake, Backwoods Bait and Tackle, Otis Federal Credit Union, Wilton Dunkin Donuts, Shelly’s Hometown Market, Robin’s Bait, Wilton Hardware, Ambition Brewing, Our Village Market, Steve’s Market, Arkay Pizza, Farmington McDonald’s, Lake George Recreation Area, Barry Pratt and Don Macomber, The Wood Mill of Maine, Hannaford (Farminton), Amanda Lee-Independent Thirty-One Consultant, Orr’s Septic Services, Livermore Falls Baking Co., Hall Farms Maple Products, Hammond Lumber Farmington, Meg’s Sweets, My Dad’s Place, Kentucky Fried Chicken Farmington, The White Elephant, The Red Barn, and The Roost.

If you are a winner and need to pick up a prize, you can message Wilton Fish & Game on their Facebook page or phone Jaci Maxham at 207-624-4364.