Big sky at night October 3, 2021

Red verbena close-up, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Lemon black-eyed susan vine close-up, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Lobelia blossom close-up (tiny, less than a half inch, smaller than a dime), Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Sunflower close-up, led to a nice conversation, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Red maple leaf in color change, Bonney Woods, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Moss and mushrooms, Bonney Woods, (My guess is honey mushrooms, but I'm a complete novice at mushrooms) Farmington. (Steve Muise, Farmington) Moss and mushroom 2, (My guess is heath waxcap, but I'm a complete novice at mushrooms) Bonney Woods, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Ursa Major (The Big Dipper) over Wilson Lake, Wilton. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) The Milky Way, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) The Wire Bridge and Milky Way, New Portland. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Clouds and the Milky Way, Hills Pond, Perkins Plantation. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Birches at Hills Pond, Perkins Plantation. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) The Wire Bridge 2, this time on a partly cloudy night, New Portland. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) A wet web in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) A blue heron in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A beak like a spear. (Photo by Dennis York) A young deer, eating an apple. (Photo by Dennis York) Deer in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A flying squirrel shows up and stays long enough for a picture in Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox) A great blue heron where you least expect it! The foot of Wilson Lake with all of the rest of the sight seeing folks in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) This blue heron had just about enough of me! ( Photo by Jim Knox) A very young cedar waxwing in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A gray fox looking for some fair weather? Or maybe food! In Wilton. ( Photo by Jim Knox )