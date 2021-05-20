Blueberry Festival Canceled: ‘This is not the way I expected to retire’

WILTON – Organizers of the Wilton Blueberry Festival announced last week that the popular event will again be canceled this year due to restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic. This year marks the 38th year that the festival has been in existence, and would have been the official final year of organizing for spearhead Shannon Smith.

Smith had planned on stepping down from her longtime position last year, but agreed to one more year due to the circumstances.

“This is not the way I expected to retire,” Smith said. “But I’m proud of what I’ve done and couldn’t have done it without the community behind me.”

Smith emphasized how difficult the decision was, particularly with so many people voicing their opinions on the matter. Smith said she has gotten numerous emails since the announcement, some of which have been “downright mean”. But even with recent changes in CDC guidelines, Smith and the Board of Directors have decided to stick with their original decision.

“People don’t fully understand. Guidelines are changing so quickly, and at the end of the day we’re liable. We have to think about that,” she said.

Smith said they are hopeful that next year can happen, but are not making any formal decisions or announcements until closer to the date.