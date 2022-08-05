Blueberry Festival schedule and road closures

WILTON – The Blueberry Festival kicks off this weekend with a full lineup of events and happenings for people of all ages.

Some housekeeping: A few roads will be closed to ensure the safety of festival goers.

Friday, Aug. 5

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monument Square will be closed from Prospect St. to High St.

6 p.m. The annual road races start. There be will temporary delays. Drive with caution and allow the runners a safe distance. Obey all safety flaggers.

Saturday Aug. 6

7 to 9 a.m. Main St. from High St. to Post Office closed

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main St. from Prospect St. to Post Office closed

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Weld Rd. from Colby Miller Rd to Main St. and Main St. from Weld Rd. to Lake Rd.

5 to 10 p.m. Main St. from High St. to Lake Rd. closed

Gilbert St. closed

Lake Rd. from the bridge to Bass Park closed

BOAT RAMP CLOSURE

Saturday Aug. 6

9 a.m. 11:30 p.m. The boat ramp at Wilson Lake will be closed in preparation of the fireworks show.

**No boats will be allowed to enter the water from the ramp during this time frame.**

9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. There is NO PARKING in the boat launch area from the bridge to the fire lane. *All vehicles and boat trailers need to be removed from this area before 9 a.m.

Contact the events coordinator for any questions. 207-645-3120 Wilton Town Office – 207-645-4961

Western Maine Transportation will be providing free shuttle rides on Saturday, Aug. 6. The shuttle will make a continuous loop between the following stops:

Academy Hill School to Cushing School to 128 Weld Road to Kineowatha Park Entrance to St. Luke’s Church to Franklin Savings Bank to the corner of High St. and Main St.

Parking is available at Academy Hill School and Cushing School. There is a small parking lot at 128 Weld Road, at Kineowatha Park and at the municipal parking lot on High Street.

There is no parking allowed on Main Street on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Gilbert Street on Saturday between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and on Lake Road from the bridge past the head of the lake between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 5

1-4 PM Free fire truck rides in Monument Square

4-7 PM Western Maine Play Museum’s Free Community Night

4:30-5:30 PM Road race registrations begin at Cushing School

5 PM ilton Congregational Church’s Annual Chicken BBQ on Main St

6 PM Road Closures at Monument Square (seek alternative route)

6-9:30 PM Ambition Brewing’s outdoor service open

6-9:30 PM Calzolaio Pasta Co. outdoor service open

6 PM Food trucks in Monument Square

6 PM 1 mile fun run/walk starts at Cushing School

6:30 PM 5k & 10K start at Wilton Town Garage

7-9:30 PM Matt & The Barnburners Free Street Dance in Monument Square

Saturday, Aug. 6

7-10 a.m Lion’s Club Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Parade Line up begins

8:30-11:30 a.m. Tyngtown Blueberry Pie sale (by pre order only)

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Crafters & Vendors on Main St.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Farmer’s Market at McGillicuddy Park on Main St.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wilton Free Public Library book sale at 128 Weld Road

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wilton Fish & Game trap shooting & shooting gallery

10 a.m. Parade starts

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Quilt Show at Wilton United Methodist Church

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free children’s activities at Wilton Free Public Library

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wilton Farm & Home Museum open house

11 a.m. St Lukes Lobster roll sale opens at 59 High St.

11 a.m. -1 p.m. Western Maine Play Museum‘s Kid’s Fun Fair.

12-1:30 p.m. Darby Sabin in Monument Square

12-9 p.m.Ambition Brewing extended outdoor service open

12-9 p.m. Calzolaio Pasta Co. extended outdoor service open

12-4 p.m. Activities at Kineowtha Park (bounce houses, petting zoo & more)

1-5 p.m. Car Show at 128 Weld Road

1:30 p.m. Blueberry Bake OffJudging at the Lions Club tent in Monunment Square

2-3:30 p.m. Autumn Addicts in Monument Square

3:30 p.m. Blueberry pie eating contest at Lions Club tent in Monuments square

4 p.m. Mr Drew & His Animals Too free show at Kineowatha Park

4-5:30 PMCarter Gentle in Monument Square

5 p.m. Cornhole Tournament on Main Street hosted by HighFlyers Cornhole

6-8 p.m. Belmont Radio in Monument Square

9 p.m. Fireworks over Wilson Lake

**Schedule of events subject to change without notice**