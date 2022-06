JAY – A bomb threat was reported at Spruce Mountain Middle School on Thursday afternoon around 12 p.m. All students were safely evacuated to the nearby high school where they are awaiting dismissal. All students throughout the district will be dismissed beginning at 1 p.m.

According to an email from Superintendent Scott Albert, parents can pick up their children before then if they wish, using the “concert entrance” at the back of the high school.

This story will be updated.