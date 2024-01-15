Bonney Woods Corporation receives donation of 51 acres of land

FARMINGTON – The Board of Directors of the Bonney Woods Corporation (BWC) are very excited to announce that the portion of the Powder House Hill Trail Network known as “Horn Woods” has been generously donated by David and Jacqueline Horn of Porter Lake in New Vineyard and Key West, Florida to the BWC for use by all citizens of Franklin County. This 51-acre parcel of land is adjacent to “Flint Woods” and “Bonney Woods” that are already owned by the BWC, and “Village Woods” owned by the Farmington Village Corporation. These contiguous land parcels together with “Willow Springs” form the 188-acre Powder House Hill Trails Network that is next to Downtown Farmington.

“This is a wonderful Christmas Gift to all the citizens and visitors of Franklin County. We are extremely grateful to Dave and Jackie Horn for this incredible gift that will continue to be enjoyed by generations”, said Sandy Richard, Chairperson of the BWC Board of Directors. “We have been enjoying the generosity of Dave and Jackie Horn by using the recreational trails in Horn Woods for many years. Now we are so pleased to know that this beautiful piece of land will remain available for recreational use by all in perpetuity, said Richard.”

The BWC was established in 1909 with the gift of Bonney Woods from the family of Daniel Bonney making it the first Non-Profit Organization in Maine history created for the purpose of land conservation and recreational use. In 1988, James P. Flint gifted the “Flint Woods” to the BWC. In 2010, The BWC obtained land use agreements with the Farmington Village Corporation and the owners of Village Woods to create the existing Powder House Hill Trails Network. The BWC is governed by a local Board of Directors and has a website at www.powderhousehill.org.