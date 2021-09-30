Bridging a Gap: High Peaks Alliance leads trestle bridge project

FARMINGTON – Plans are underway to resurrect a bridge that once connected West Farmington to the downtown area via the Rail Trail. The former bridge, which stretched from the West Farmington side of the Sandy River to a trail system that wraps around Prescott Field, was torn down in 1999 after being damaged by a hurricane and deemed unsafe.

“This is something that people have wanted to see happen for more than 20 years now,” Director of the High Peaks Alliance Brent West said.

HPA is spearheading the project and was granted permission by the select board two weeks ago to spend $5,000 from the town’s Rail Trail Bridge Reserve Account. The money will be put towards a feasibility study that will more accurately detail the scope of the project. A similar assessment was conducted in the early 2000s, and easements on both sides of the bridge were obtained at that time, however, the project was dropped because it did not seem feasible. At that time, it was estimated to cost roughly $1.6 million.

This time, HPA plans to apply for a number of grants, and has already secured funding from local snowmobile clubs in addition to the reserve account money. An Economic Development grant could potentially cover around 80 percent of the costs, West said. Adjustments in the original design, such as creating a suspension-style bridge, would eliminate the need for piers being placed in the river, essentially having less of an impact on the environment.

West said that in his opinion, of all the potential economic development projects for the area, this could be the one that will make the biggest impact on downtown businesses.

“I really see Farmington as a destination place. This bridge would make downtown more functional, and it would help revitalize West Farmington.”

West said HPA has been more active in Farmington lately; the non-profit recently helped to establish an accessible trail around Prescott Field.

“We’re excited to be building this relationship, and to show our value to the town. It’s the obvious gateway to the mountains area,” he said.