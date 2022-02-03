Broadband, new protective gear and homeless shelter for domestic violence victims discussed at County Commissioners meeting

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners opened the only bid for hybrid vehicles for the sheriff’s department from Quirk Motors in Augusta. The bid for $155,769, to be paid from ARPA funds, was approved.

Discussion moved to the septic issues and grease traps at the Franklin County Correctional Facility. The commissioners were advised to go with the suggestions of Mainland Development to redesign the leech field and install two new tanks and a pump station. Having been designed 40 years ago, the system in place is outdated and some of the lines are deteriorating. The kitchen would have to be shut down while construction takes place.

“If you get another ten years out of that, then you have to raise the money in order to replace it. This way here, with the money that has been given to you, all of us, it makes more sense to put new fields in now and have another 40 years,” Road Commissioner Mike Pond said.

No decision was made.

Commissioners discussed the DA’s lease with Craig Jordan. Jordan will make changes to the contract to reflect updated pricing and lease conditions.

Discussion surrounding using ARPA funds to purchase laptops for employees raised questions from the commissioners about why eight laptops were needed, and no decision was made.

The next item up for funding discussion was a proposal for a new medical space in the jail for both medical and psychological services. Part of this would include a sealed unit for sick inmates, an examination room and a physician’s office roughly estimated at $600,000. A study would need to be conducted for a design proposal, and commissioners decided to wait to make a decision.

A proposal for the World War I memorial arch project from the Mt. Blue Garden Club requested $40,000. The project would include cleaning the monument, added parking with better handicap accessibility, honor roll for those who gave their lives serving and a flag pole. Commissioner Clyde Barker expressed support for the whole sum, and though no motion was made, commissioners Terry Brann and Lance Harvell agreed that something needs to be done.

The Safe Voices project requested funding in the amount of $75,000. The building renovation project would address homelessness for people escaping domestic violence or are at risk of violence due to sex trafficking. There will be food pantry space and there could be up to eight beds as well as survivor work stations.

“Survivors that are living in Franklin County that need to flee are not necessarily fleeing because there is no location in this county, and I don’t see there being beds available,” Elise Johanson said. “Domestic violence is the number one cause of homelessness for women.”

“The biggest contributor to our jail right now is domestic violence and people who recommit and violate conditions of release,” Detective St. Laurent said.

The next proposal for protective wear for the police department was in the amount of $5,902. The new gear would accompany the vests that officers already wear, and the added protection, described as “virtually weightless,” is designed to take a higher impact such as rifle fire. The proposal was approved.

The sheriff’s department and the town of Farmington collaborated for a proposal to upgrade the fueling system software and was presented as a matter of security—they have no idea how many key cards are unaccounted for.

“Last year we had an issue where 300 gallons disappeared and we had no idea where it went to,” Sheriff Scott Nichols said. “We’re trying to reduce the amount of potential theft.”

The fueling system is a $13,000–16,000 project, with the more expensive plan having a few more amenities and each plan having a certain number of access cards. Despite serious interest on the commissioners’ part, no decision was made, and this is a project that would go to bid.

The broadband proposal for Weld and Wilton, including the townships of Perkins and Washington, asked the commissioners to cover the U.T. portion, which is four percent of the project total and connects the townships to Weld, drummed up a lot of concern about the extensive cost of expanding connectivity—$240,000. The concern is that the project itself is very expensive for just a few people. Project proponents argued in favor of investment and development to the areas to bring property and asset values up, but Brann argued that it would “drive Mainers out.”

The broadband planning proposal request for $40,000, matched by the state, received an additional, urgent request for a vote. Both broadband requests will be revisited at the next meeting.