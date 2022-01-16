Features Brrr! by Administrator January 16, 2022 1 min read A hermit thrush looking a little cold on Saturday in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) Blue birds on a mission: This past week blue birds made a visit to the Cushing School in Wilton looking for berries. There were about 20 blue birds in the flock. (Photo by Jim Knox) Berries, berries, lots of berries: Blue birds on the attack! Which berry is the best one? (Photo by Jim Knox) Suddenly a finch shows up but doesn’t seem interested in the berries. (Photo by Jim Knox) Even a chickadee got into the act! (Photo by Jim Knox) A female bobcat in Rangeley. A sudden noise from my camera gave me away! This cat has two young ones to care for this year and I will get a picture of them (maybe). (Photo by Jim Knox) A crow sits in the sun. (Photo by Dennis York) A woodpecker finds lunch. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 5 Comments LOVE!!! Jim, you take beautiful photos with great descriptions! Great pictures!!! Anthropomorphizing, the thrush looks like it wants to be a “snowbird”. Great shot, Wow, close up and personal; absolutely beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing!!! Love them all! Thanks. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
LOVE!!! Jim, you take beautiful photos with great descriptions!
Great pictures!!!
Anthropomorphizing, the thrush looks like it wants to be a “snowbird”. Great shot,
Wow, close up and personal; absolutely beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing!!!
Love them all! Thanks.