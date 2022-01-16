Brrr!

1 min read
A hermit thrush looking a little cold on Saturday in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Blue birds on a mission: This past week blue birds made a visit to the Cushing School in Wilton looking for berries. There were about 20 blue birds in the flock. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Berries, berries, lots of berries:  Blue birds on the attack! Which berry is the best one? (Photo by Jim Knox)
Suddenly a finch shows up but doesn’t seem interested in the berries. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Even a chickadee got into the act! (Photo by Jim Knox)
A female bobcat in Rangeley. A sudden noise from my camera gave me away! This cat has two young ones to care for this year and I will get a picture of them (maybe). (Photo by Jim Knox)
A crow sits in the sun. (Photo by Dennis York)
A woodpecker finds lunch. (Photo by Dennis York)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.