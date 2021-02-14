FeaturesBrrrr! by AdministratorFebruary 14, 2021February 14, 20211 min readA blue jay in Wilton tries to withstand a cold and windy day. (Photo by Jim Knox )A white-breasted nuthatch enjoys a treat in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )A female common redpoll sits in the sun all puffed up on a cold day in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)A pine grosbeak eyes some big fruit in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Knox )The pine grosbeak has such a soft voice. Farmington ( Photo by Jim Knox )A sharp-shinned hawk! Not what you want near your feeder. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )Doves on my deck. (Photo by Dennis York)Deer on an icy brook in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)Deer on ice. (Photo by Dennis York)An eagle guards his meal near the Weld Road. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment The eagle is spectacular; it certainly could win in any photo contest!!!Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
The eagle is spectacular; it certainly could win in any photo contest!!!