Brush fire in former Rangeley mining pit

RANGELEY – Approximately 25 firefighters from six departments and the Maine Forest Service responded to a brush fire off the Reed Wilbur Road on Monday, June 14. The fire was called in at 10:39 p.m. and the crews did not clear until 2:30 a.m. Crews were sent back to the scene Tuesday morning to mop up hot spots and ensure the fire was out.

According to Rangeley Fire Chief Mike Bacon, the fire was in an old mining pit owned by M&H Construction. The pit is used to dispose of debris from construction work. Some materials are burned and others are buried.

No structures were in immediate danger from the fire. The primary concern was if the fire jumped the road and spread into the tree line towards some houses.

The nearest hydrant is at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School, so a water shuttle operation was set up from the school to the site of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not conclusive; Chief Bacon said they’re speculating that the fire may have remained underground from the last burn in the pit, which was back in April. Between the hot, dry weather and gusty winds over the last few days, the fire may have flared up again.

“This is not unusual for dry weather like this,” Chief Bacon said.

The fire was contained at one acre. There will be no further investigation.

Rangeley Fire was the primary response, with mutual aid support from Mexico, Eustis, Phillips, Strong, Kingfield, and the Maine Forest Service.