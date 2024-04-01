Bulldog Bulletin: April 1 – 7

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 1 through Sunday, April 7.

Monday, April 1:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church, New Portland, 11-1 p.m.

Addictions Meeting, First Baptist Church, Livermore Falls, 6-7 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2:

Tuesday Toast Talks: Meet, Share, & Connect, Wears & Wares in Farmington, 7:30-9 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph’s Center in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1-2 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Assistance, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1-3 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3:

Author Talk: Debra Spark, Farmington Public Library, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 4:

Farmington Chess Club, Community Center, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9-10:30 a.m.

Downtown Farmers Market, Rangeley, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Gathering Place, Community Center in Jay, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph’s Center in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Caregiver Support Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 3-4:15 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5:

Musical Storytime with Carla! Jay-Niles Memorial Library in Jay, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Shadow of the Sun Festival, Rangeley

Spring Bash Weekend & Pond Skim, Saddleback, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 6:

Shadow of the Sun Festival, Rangeley

Spring Bash Weekend & Pond Skim, Saddleback, 1-6 p.m.

Contra Dance, St. Joseph’s Center in Farmington, 7-10 p.m.

10th Annual Speakeasy Fundraiser, West Farmington Grange Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7:

Shadow of the Sun Festival, Rangeley

Spring Bash Weekend & Pond Skim, Saddleback, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.