Bulldog Bulletin: April 10 – 16

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 10 through Sunday, April 16.

Monday, April 10:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Temple Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11:

Franklin County Budget Committee, County Courthouse, 4 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12:

Gardening Techniques for Plots, Raised Beds, and Greenhouses, Phillips Public Library, 5:30 p.m.

The War in Ukraine presentation, UMF, 7 p.m.

The State of Maine’s Lakes presentation, UMF, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 13:

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office versus Day Mountain Middle School basketball fundraiser, Day Mountain Middle School, 5:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Day Mountain Middle School, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14:

Antonio Rocha, Emery Arts, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15:

Free Community Lunch, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 p.m.

Sunday, April 16:

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

