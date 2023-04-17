Bulldog Bulletin: April 17 – 23

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23.

Patriot’s Day (or Patriots’ Day) is Monday, April 17. This state holiday is recognized in New England, and traditionally starts the week of April Vacation in the schools. Ski season is winding down across the state as the snow melts, but most mountain hiking trails are still snow-covered and icy at higher elevations.

Monday, April 17:

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10 a.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20:

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21:

King of the Hill Snowmobile Climb, Saddleback Mountain, Friday and Saturday

Saturday, April 22:

Temple Annual Town Meeting, Town Office, 1 p.m.

10th Annual Earth Day Clean Up, Farmington, 1 p.m.

United Way ‘Murder Mystery Dinner’ at Wilton Masonic Lodge, 5 p.m.

Darby Sabin, Chesterville Meeting House, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 23:

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.